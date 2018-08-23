Tipperary deaths: Mary Jo McCarthy, wife of former TD Sean, passes away

The death has taken place of Mary Jo McCarthy, wife of former Tipperary TD and councillor Dr Sean McCarthy.

Ms McCarthy (nee O’Keeffe), John Street, Cashel, and formerly of Kilcurl, Knocktopher, County Kilkenny, passed away on August 21, peacefully in the loving care of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

Dr McCarthy served as Minister of State at the Department of Industry and Commerce from 1987 to 1989, and was a member of South Tipperary County Council for the Cashel electoral area, and a member of Cashel Town Council from 1999 to 2014.

Mary Jo, beloved sister of the late Peggy Cassin and mother-in-law of the late Mick Buckley.

Her death is deeply regretted by her loving husband Dr Sean J; family Dr Eoin, Caitriona Buckley, John, Aidan and Maria Molloy; daughters-in-law Wendy and Severine; son-in-law Dr Mick Molloy; grandchildren William, Jamie, Andrew, Robbie, Luca, Emily, Kate, Sean and Michael; brothers Paddy and Jimmy; sister Bishy Walsh; sister-in-law Mary; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.