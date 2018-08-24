Tipperary musician Deirdre Scanlon is honoured by Comhaltas

Ballina singer and musician Deirdre Scanlon has been honoured by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann at this year's Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda for her contribution to Irish culture.

An All-Ireland Champion at all levels Deirdre is an accomplished solo and ensemble performer and has been at the forefront of traditional and contemporary Irish music for a number of years.

In 1999, Deirdre’s first recording Speak Softly was released, and from 1999 to 2007 Deirdre was lead vocalist with Solas, featuring on five recordings and touring extensively throughout Europe, the US and Japan.

Media credits include The Late Late Show, TG4’s Ardán, RTÉ Radio 1 and Raidió na Gaeltachta. She has performed on the international stage from London’s West End to the famous Radio City Music Hall NYC

Deirdre is a primary school teacher in Nenagh. She also teaches singing and fiddle with Droichead Trad, Killaloe and continues to conduct singing workshops in Ireland and Europe.

She is a member of the Coiste Ceoil, a sub-committee of the Ardchomhairle of CCÉ, where she engages in the promotion of traditional singing, as well as facilitating adjudication seminars in Ireland and the UK.