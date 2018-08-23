Tipperary Gardai seizing firearms as part of unlicensed guns clampdown

The Gardai in Tipperary are warning firearms holders that prosecutions will be made against anyone who fails to renew their licence.

This follows the seizure of an unlicensed firearm in Toomevara last week. It is understood that the licence for the weapon had lapsed and had not been renewed.

Gardaí say they are actively seizing firearms where owners have failed to meet their obligations and ensure that payments have been made in respect of licensed weapons.