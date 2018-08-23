Tipperary deaths: hurling world pays tribute to Con Ryan, Golden

Tributes have been paid within the GAA hurling world to Con Ryan, Golden, who has passed away

Con, who developed his love of hurling in his native village, spent over 30 years in Dublin where he was heavily involved with the famous Na Fianna club and later Navan O'Mahonys.

He left Navan in 2016 to return to Golden where he passed away this Wednesday.

Con received Gradam an Uachtarain for his tireless work for hurling and the GAA and was also inducted into the Friends of Dublin Hurling Hall of Fame.

Cormac O Donnchu, chair of GLG Na Fianna said that Con would be a huge loss. He had been influential and charismatic in the development of Gaelic games and culture in the heartland of Dublin.

"It is on the shoulders of giants that we stand here today," he said in tribute.

Navan O'Mahonys posted on their Facebook page that Con's life had been dedicated to the promotion of Gaelic games, culture, music and language.

They said that is had been with "heavy hearts" that had learned of his passing.

Late of Ardobireen, Golden, Co.Tipperary and Windtown Navan, County Meath, Con died peacefully on August 22 in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell.

He will be sadly, missed by his loving family, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends in Navan O’Mahony's and Na Fianna Dublin GAA clubs.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Friday (August 24) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.