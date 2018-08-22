Luxury residence at The Heath, Thurles comes to the market

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present this luxury detached country residence to the market.

Located at The Heath, just 3km from Liberty Square, this property is in excellent condition throughout and situated in a most peaceful rural location, yet convenient to schools, shops, services and amenities.

Set on a large 0.77 acre site with detached Garage, there are extensive gardens to the front and rear, with asphalt driveway, electric gates and a hedgerow to the roadfront providing excellent privacy.

Accommodation on the Ground Floor includes an impressive Hall on entering the property, large Sittingroom / Reception Area with feature stone fireplace, Kitchen, Diningroom, Livingroom, Utility and self-contained Bedroom with Ensuite, with its own zoned heating system and separate access to the side. Upstairs includes Master Bedroom Ensuite with Walk-in Wardrobe, 3 no. further Bedrooms and Bathroom.

This property is ideal for any family looking for a luxury, modern home, set in a pleasant rural location, with easy access to Thurles town and all other routes.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles, Telephone 0504 22997.