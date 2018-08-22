Tipperary Heritage Week celebrated with “Down Your Way” and Gurteen Mine exhibition in The Commons

An invitation is extended to all those with an interest and a connection to the mines in the Slieveardagh hills as a fascinating mining exhibition will be held in the Old School, The Commons on this coming Saturday 25th August from 4pm.

This exhibition will focus on Gurteen Mines and will feature the inclusion of the existing artifacts currently housed in the Mining Museum at the Old School. A mini model has been made of the topside of Gurteen mines has been made for the exhibition and it includes the bank, landing, crank, clock house, blacksmith, garage, weighbridge and offices. The model was created from discussion groups of miners who worked at Gurteen and their memories of the buildings. There will also be a model of a miner's kitchen with dresser, washboard and grate complete with culum balls.

On Friday 24th August there will be a special recording of the TippFm show “Down Your Way” with local man Harry Mullins. An open invitation is extended to friends and musicians to join in the recording at the Old School from 8pm. Harry is well known for his poetry and musical talents. He came to The Commons with his family many years ago and settled into the community working in the local mines before emigrating to England for a number of years. Harry returned to his home in The Commons and now aged 78 is a very important member of his community.

Those involved in organising the “Down Your Way” programme for Harry have said that “this is a wonderful opportunity to honour a great man and let him know that his friends and neighbours are very proud of him. Not only is Harry a gifted poet and songwriter but he is always on hand to help out in the community.”

The Commons village in the parish of Ballingarry has a long history with mining and music. The Old School building was built in the mid 1800’s for the children of the area whose fathers worked at the nearby mines. The Old School closed in the 1970’s when a new school was built to accommodate the growing population of The Commons area. Over the years the Old School was used by various clubs and musicians including the ICA and Macra to hold their meetings. In the 1990’s Slieveardagh Rural Development purchased the building and some funding was raised at the time to try to refurbish the building but sadly a full refurb did not happen and the building was ravaged by weather and dereliction.

In 2010 Slieveardagh Rural Development once again tried to have the building refurbished. Sr. Patricia Wall, Chairperson of Slieveardagh Rural Development Ltd was the driving force behind the refurbishment.

After a successful funding application to South Tipperary Development Company under the Booley House (music) Grant and funds from the Commons Committee and the Slieveardagh Rural Development Group lotto the refurbishment project was able to proceed.

Local builders under the guidance of local Architect, and past pupil of the school, Dan Finnegan got the project finished. With its bright interior and a very warm welcome, it is a building that will draw people back to it time and time again.

The Slieveardagh Mining Tour will take place on 25 August, from 10am - 6pm. It will begin at Old School Mining Museum, The Commons. You can join ex miners on a guided tour of the old mining sites in the Slieveardagh Hills. Experience the annual task of ‘Dancing the Culm’ and view old photographs and new models of the mines and miners in the museum.

Access is through fields, suitable footwear and clothing essential. At 3.30pm The Old School Mining Museum will host a demonstration of ‘Dancing the Culm’. View an exhibition of photographs and models of our mining past in the Old School from 4pm Saturday afternoon.

Book a place for the tour of the old mine sites of Slieveardagh at oldschoolthecommons@gmail.com

No booking necessary for the demonstration or exhibition and all events are free.

The Old School is available for get togethers, clan gatherings and meetings in the homely, yet spacious room downstairs. To get in contact with the Old School, The Commons, please email: oldschoolcommons@gmail.com, or by post: Old School Committee, The Commons, Thurles, Co Tipperary.