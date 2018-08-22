World Meeting of Families kicks off with beautiful ceremony in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles

There was an air of expectation and hope in the packed Cathedral as the Cashel and Emly faithful prepare to welcome Pope Francis.

The bells of the Cathedral of the Assumption tolled loud and clear across Thurles town yesterday evening to signify the commencement of an historic few days in the Catholic Church with the World Meeting of Families 2018 taking place and Pope Francis visiting Ireland for the first time as Supreme Pontiff.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio has visited Ireland in the past, but he will come on Saturday for the first, and probably only time, as Pope Francis, thereby being only the second ever Pope to visit Ireland - he will walk in the footsteps of Pope John Paul II in 1979 and will celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday with an expected 500,000 people in attendance.

For those who crammed into the Cathedral of the Assumption yesterday evening from all over the Archdiocese, there was a real air of expectation and hope. Entitled "Le Chéile le Críost" - Together with Christ - the ceremony began with a segment of walking in the footsteps of the saints and those who handed down the faith from generation to generation with the Litany of the Holy Wells and Saints of the Archdiocese. The World Meeting of Families candle was lit from the Paschal Candle and there were intercessions, as well as the presentation of a sod of soil and grass from each parish in the Archdiocese to signify the mapping of the journey of the faith from the communities to the Cathedral.

Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles.

The 60 strong Cashel and Emly singers, who will perform with the 3000 member WMOF Core Choir and Orchestra in the Phoenix Park for the closing Mass, were present to significantly enhance the celebration and Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly was in attendance to delivery the Homily.

Archbishop Kieran spoke of the many preparations which have been underway for the gathering of families from all over the globe. This will be a truly historic event for Ireland, he said - the visit of the Pope - and he expressed a wish that the visit will have a lasting positive affect on the people of Ireland.

Archbishop Kieran stressed the importance of the message of joy in the family and the Church as espoused by Pope Francis in his encyclicals and writings, and he expressed a wish that people will continue to experience that joy in their hearts and in their families, long after the World Meeting of Families celebrations have concluded.

He encouraged families to pray together, prior to having a meal, taking a journey, and in the normal everyday events of life. He also referred to the WMOF Cashel and Emly Prayer booklet and asked people to leave it in their home, available to children and to pick it up with them and read the prayers on occasion. The booklet is available throughout the Archdiocese for €3 and contains prayers old and new.

The WMOF Pastoral Congress continues today in the RDS in Dublin until Friday and then the Festival of Families will be held in Croke Park on Saturday. On Sunday, Pope Francis will pray at the Knock Shrine and then travel to the Phoenix Park for the closing Mass.

It is expected that up to 10,000 Tipperary people will attend the World Meeting of Families events over the next few days.