Tipperary farming: North lamb influx 'hitting prices from farmers down south'

ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks has said that sheep farmers around the country are struggling to have their lambs slaughtered with factories fully booked up.

“We are seeing big throughput numbers of sheep, however, questions about the origin of these sheep are arising.

ICSA had been getting reports of extra quantities of lamb coming down from the North of Ireland for slaughter in the south, he said.

“Sheep from across the border have always been brought down here, but the larger numbers are getting out of hand,” he said.

Mr Brooks said that the high numbers were are having too much of a knock-on effect, with farmers in the south having difficulty getting their own slaughtered.

“As far as we can see, this is just another ploy to keep prices down at a time when farmers are suffering due to drought costs,” he said.

Mr Brooks said that this again brought up labelling issues and put at risk the whole idea of traceability, Origin Green and quality assurance.

It also showed a lack of respect for the producer and the consumer, said Mr Brooks.

“Our cattle don’t enjoy the same welcome in the north, certainly not under the same terms and conditions,” he said.