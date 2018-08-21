Breaking: Cathedral of the Assumption all set to host WMOF event this evening (Tuesday)

Preparations have been underway for many months in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and the final celebration ahead of the World Meeting of Families will be held tonight (Tuesday).

The magnificent Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles has been bedecked in the Papal colours ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis to Ireland at the weekend.

And, tonight (Tuesday) will see the final diocesan event in preparation for the World Meeting of Families and the visit of Pope Francis takes place at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. The bells of the Cathedral will ring out loud and proud to signify the beginning of the celebrations.

The special Liturgy of Evening Prayer to celebrate the origins of the faith will feature the creation of an earthen map of

the Diocese with sods of earth from each parish. This Liturgy is the local Cashel & Emly celebration of the World Meeting of Families in conjunction with similar events taking place in each Cathedral/Diocese at the same time throughout

Ireland.

Pictured above: The magnificent Altar of the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles.

All are welcome: those who are travelling to the World Meeting of Families events in Dublin/ Knock and those who cannot travel. Upon the conclusion of the Liturgy of Evening Prayer this evening the congregation will gather in the Pallottine College for some light refreshments. It is estimated that some 10,000 people from Tipperary will attend the WMOF events over the course of the next few days, encompassing the three diocese which occupy The Premier County, Cashel and Emly being the largest one.

The “TOGETHER WE PRAY” World Meeting of Families Prayer Booklet is currently on sale at the Parish Centre in Thurles and throughout the Archdiocese at a cost of €3 each or two for €5. This is a beautiful memento of the hosting of the World Meeting of Families in Ireland and the visit of Pope Francis.