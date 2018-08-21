Tipperary TD Alan Kelly welcomes latest phase of Silvemines hydro-electric proposal

The announcement by the developers of the Silvermines hydro-electric power plant, Sigo Hydro, that it has moved to the next phase of the work has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly.

The next phase will include targeted geo-technical investigations, hydro-geological studies and market analysis to enable the detailed plant design and planning consent stages.

"This is very good news for the project," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that project reports had already shown that the project was more than feasible.

"What this work does is push it on towards the planning and design stage, which is hugely positive," said the Labour TD.

Site investigations are due to begin at the Magcobar pit, Silvermines, this autumn in order to provide valuable scientific data for the proposed hydroelectric pumped-storage facility at the site.

The investigations will be carried out by Siga Hydro in partnership with the pan-European research consortium VAMOS.