Ursuline's Anna competes at SIAB International

Congratulations to Ursuline student, Anna Ryan, who recently represented Ireland in the SIAB International. She was one of only two Tipperary athletes chosen to be part of an Irish Schools squad of 68 competitors.

Anna performed to her usual high standards being placed in fourth position in the Pole Vault. She was just pipped for the bronze medal on count back.

There was very little rest for Anna this summer. As well as competing in Scotland she won silver at the National U17 Pole Vault Championships. She scooped another silver in the Senior Championships and at the tender age of 15 Anna was the youngest winner on the day. This young athlete is already showing all the signs of very promising career in track and field. Everyone at UCT is immensely proud of Anna’s outstanding achievements.