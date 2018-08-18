Tipperary's ICMSA president Pat McCormack lashes base milk 'bonus' scheme

The “undermining effects” of discretionary bonuses or payments on base milk price have once again been criticised by ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

The association was “unhappy and suspicious” of the practice that saw co-ops paying a base milk price below that of the Ornua PPI which was then topped up by a cent or two on grounds of “hardship” or “loyalty”, he said.

Mr McCormack said that ICMSA rejected the idea that paying any element of a proper, market-derived milk price could be “discretionary”.

He insisted that farmers wanted to be paid a proper price for their milk because that was what it was worth and not “at the whim” of the processor they were supplying.

“We do not accept the idea that re-calibrating a minimum base milk price and dividing it into elements that are market-derived and discretionary stands up to any scrutiny at all,” said the Tipperary farmer.

He said that this month's milk price announcements were a case-in-point.

The Ornua PPI translated across to 32.1cpl and, he said, it should be remembered that this was the price already achieved.

“Why then do we have milk processors announcing a base milk price below the PPI and then announcing a 'bonus’ as if they were doing their suppliers a favour?” he asked.

Mr McCormack said that milk suppliers did not want or like the impression that they werere standing “cap-in-hand” in front of their co-op waiting for the proper market payment at the whim of the processor.

What they want - and what they werere entitled to -wais at least the same price per-litre that the processor was paid for their products.

“The fact that farmers are in very serious straits regarding cashflow and soaring costs actually makes this practice worse,” he said.

The ICMSA president said that it was as if the farmers were being put in the position of “hired hands” who should be grateful to be getting as a bonus what they should be getting as a right.

“ICMSA is very conscious of the kind of financial vice-grip that thousands of farmers are in, and we know that every cent counts,” he said.

“But we’re not fooled at all, and we reject and resent this insidious practice of shorting farmers on their proper price and then then announcing a top up discretionary payment that brings it up to what it should have been in the first place,” said Mr McCormack.