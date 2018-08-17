Tipperary contractor's jeep stolen from his premises

A black Toyota Landcruiser was taken from an agricultural contractor’s yard Thursday afternoon in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following the theft.

The black Toyota Landcruiser with a bull bar on the front was taken from Liam Tobin’s premises in Mullinahone on Thursday August 16th between 1-2pm.

The jeep’s registration number is 141-L -1112.

If you have any information about the missing jeep you are asked to contact James Kennedy on 0873126297 or Clonmel Gardaí on 052-6177640.