Newtown N.S Solohead Co. Tipperary to mark National Heritage Week 2018 with Design & Crafts Council of Ireland

The creative work of the pupils of Newtown National School in Solohead, Co. Tipperary will go on display as part of National Heritage Week in Limerick City from Saturday, 18th to Saturday 25th August.

Hosted by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI), Making Places is a public showcase of the work from the DCCoI primary schools progamme CRAFTed, and will include that of pupils from Newtown N.S. in Solohead who worked with silversmith Marie-Therese Walker. The showcase will open in Narrative4, Limerick City on Saturday, 18th August with drop-in activities taking place from 12 noon to 4pm on that day. The showcase itself will run at the venue each day until Saturday, 25th August.

As part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage (EYCH), schools across Ireland who took part in the CRAFTed programme had the option to respond to the theme, Making Places: Sharing Heritage. The work of 24 primary schools from across Ireland, from Ballyshannon in Donegal down to Bere Island in West Cork, will form the basis for a showcase of creativity and young craftsmanship. The pieces produced explore heritage, craft skills and stories.CRAFTed is DCCoI’s national primary school programme which is run in partnership with the Association of Teachers’/Education Centres in Ireland (ATECI). The programme aims to provide skills for life through positive, collaborative and joyful engagement with craft and design processes.

Narrative4 is located in the old Limerick library building at 58 O’Connell Street, a fitting venue as the theme for Heritage Week 2018 is ‘Sharing Stories’. A number of events will take place in the space for the duration of the week, including an object story exchange led by Narrative4, and craft- and design-based workshops with local makers ceramic artist Mary Conroy and silversmith Fergus Grant Stevenson. These workshops embrace discovery, creativity and experimentation. All events are free of charge.

Speaking about the event, John Tynan, Head of Education, Training & Development at DCCoI, commented: “We are very excited to showcase the work produced on our primary schools programme CRAFTed. The creativity and imagination of the pupils who took part is truly inspiring and we hope that many people will get the opportunity to visit the showcase and take part in our workshops. Heritage Week is a great opportunity to try new things, find out more about Ireland’s heritage and make connections with new people and stories. DCCoI is also delighted to be partnering on this showcase with Narrative4.”

Coordinated by The Heritage Council, National Heritage Week runs from 18th to 26th August when over 570,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country. One of the highlights of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018, this year’s Heritage Week will also include many activities which explore and celebrate connections with our European neighbours and promote a sense of belonging to a common European space. For a full listing of all National Heritage Week events around the country, visit www.heritageweek.ie