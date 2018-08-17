Drom Inch parishioners remember the Pope's visit in 1979

On the 1st October 1979 a group from the Ragg - Willie Clohessy, Joe McGrath, Matt McGrath, Seamus O'Halloran and Enda Walsh set off at 4.30 a.m in total darkness to see Pope Paul II at the Racecourse in Limerick.

The morning was beautiful with a light fog up to 8.a.m. The sun appeared in all its glory for the rest of the day. We had to use the official car park in Castletroy and walk six miles with thousands of other people to the Racecourse.

The walk journey was remarkable for the peace and serenity of all involved. Unfortunately after two nights of rain the racecourse was in a puddle when we arrived at 8.30 a.m. - estimated attendance 250,000.

We came prepared and had sandwiches which were made by Maria McGrath. The Pope was delayed in Maynooth College and Mass was for 10.30 a.m. The cheering, clapping and waving of Papal flags as the helicopter came into view was truly amazing. The Pope's sermon was on the "Family". As he left by helicopter to Shannon Airport for the last leg of his trip, the choir sang “The time has come for me to say goodbye”.

It was a very moving and spiritual experience to have the Pope in our midst. We left Limerick Racecourse at 5 p.m. and walked back to the car park with people from all over Munster and again after the early travel, walking and remain standing for Mass - the calmness and dignity of all who travelled - both young and old was remarkable.

On our way home our little group stopped at Young's, Latteragh, Stapleton's Borrisoleigh and arrived back at 10.30 p.m. to John and Breda Kennedy's the Ragg for a few extra light refreshments.