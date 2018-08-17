Compact residential holding for sale in Tipperary

Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers in Thurles are currently offering a compact residential holding for sale in Two-Mile-Borris.

Located in the town land of Garraun the holding comprises of a stone built farm house with over 9 acres of lands, stables, hay barn and sheds. Two-Mile-Borris is about 1½ miles distant.

The farmhouse has been restored to former glories and oozes tradition and character. It is laid out as a 2 bed and also incorporates an entrance, kitchen, back kitchen, sitting room and shower room.

A lofted area overlooks the kitchen and it could be used as an additional bedroom.

Features include: solid fuel kitchen stove with traditional farmhouse surround, half door at entrance, window shutters, wood panel ceilings, solid oak floor in sitting room, open fire place in sitting room, Belfast Sink etc.

Contemporary features include double glaze windows, water softener, out side utility space and tiled flooring in kitchen, back kitchen and shower room.

The accompanying lands are in grass and offer additional site potential (s.p.p.). The stables are adjoining the house while the remaining outbuildings are nearby creating a farm yard feel. Access to the property is via Garraun Lane which is just off the N75 (Thurles/Two-Mile-Borris Road).

The holding is situated at the end of the lane where you encounter the property’s entrance gate and driveway. According to the selling agents the property would be ideal for equestrian enthusiasts or those looking for a quiet rural retreat with potential for a small farm enterprise. Auctioneers, Thomas V. Ryan can be contacted on 0504 26846 for further details.