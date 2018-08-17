Heritage Week - huge variety of events will take place in Tipperary

Heritage Week 2018 takes place from August 18th – 26th with a huge selection of events taking place in Tipperary.

Below are some of the highlights taking place in the Premier County.

18 – 26: Free Audio Guide to Holycross Abbey, Derrynaflan, Kilcooley etc.

Contact Slieveardagh Heritage Centre, River Street, Killenaule. Tel 053 618 9468.

19th: Clay Days - Modern Build Trad Skills, Cashel and then to Ballytarsna Castle 10am – 2pm.

Adult: €10 To book contact 086 862 7306 Email: tphandcrafts@hotmail.com.

Food and Farming Heritage Walk of Thurles. Meet at 1798 Monument on Liberty Square, led by John Fitzgerald of Thurles Farmers Market - 6pm start time. Tel 086 0532416 (Sun & Mon).

20th: Food and Farming Heritage Walk of Thurles. Meet at 1798 Monument on Liberty Square, led by John Fitzgerald of Thurles Farmers Market - 6pm start time Tel 086 053 2416 (Sun & Mon).

Stories from the Wetlands at Cabragh Wetlands Trust, Cabragh Thurles. 8.00pm – 9pm. Tel 0504 43879 www.cabraghwetlands.ie.

21st: GAA Experience in Thurles – Walking Tour led by Morgan Lanigan. Meet outside Lár Na Páirce at 6.30pm – Enquiries Tel 083 353 3893.

22nd: Know your Birds – Walking and Talking and Handling Birds, 10am – noon at Cabragh Wetlands Trust, Thurles. Tel 0504 43879 or 087 9369372. www.cabraghwetlands.ie.

Loch Doire Bhile Bio Diversity Talk at 7.pm – 8.15pm. A guided walk of Loch Doire Bhile by Bord na Móna ecologist Mark McCorry, with discussion of peatland rehabilitation. Tel: 052 9156165 Email: info@slieveardagh.com Located between Littleton & Glengoole.

Tipperary Swift Survey 2018. Findings presented by Ricky Whelan of Birdwatch Ireland Contact: 057 9151676 Email: rwhelan@birdwatchireland.ie Venue: Cabragh Wetlands Trust at 8pm – 9pm www.cabraghwetlands.ie.

23rd: Tour of Fancroft Mill & Gardens 10.30am – 1.30pm Bus leaves Roscrea at 10.15am and places must be booked at Email: roscreaheritagesociety@gmail.com Limited no. of places.

Tel: 0857114183 Facebook.com/roscreaheritagesociety.

Launch of Thurles Town Model display at 6.45pm in the Gallery at Thurles Source Arts Centre – Reconstruction of Thurles circa 1850 by Jim Condon (RIP). Followed at 7.45pm by a performance of The Horse and Jockey Singers with the Musicians from the Monks Pub and featuring Anthony Condron and Michael Molumby.

25th: Slieveardagh Mining Past, Old School, The Commons Ballingarry. 10am – 6pm.

Light lunch included. Enquiries oldschoolcommons@gmail.com.

25th: Sean Ross Abbey, Roscrea 2pm – 5pm UI Mheachar Clan story & links to Sean Ross Abbey. Tel: 0505 21629 Email: mdobbin@eircom.net.

26th: Swiss Cottage Tours (located in Cahir) All day from 10am – 5.15pm. Tel: 052 7441144 Email: swisscottage@opw.ie.

All events free of charge except where noted.