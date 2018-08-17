Thurles author publishes her first novel 'A Class Apart'

A Thurles author has published the first volume in her historical fiction series, with five more books planned in the series.



Susie Murphy is known locally as Susan Bourke. She attended the Ursuline Secondary School from 1999 to 2005 and returned there in 2009 to become a piano teacher at St Angela’s Academy of Music, where she has continued to teach for the past nine years.

Susie has kept a writer’s blog on www.susiemurphywrites.com since April 2013. On 10th July 2018, she published her first novel, 'A Class Apart'. An historical fiction set in Ireland in 1828, it follows heiress Bridget and stable hand Cormac who are on opposite sides of the class divide – and because of that, society says they shouldn’t fall in love.



'A beautifully written historical novel with characters who linger long after the last page is turned…I look forward to reading more from this bright new voice in historical fiction.' - Hazel Gaynor, New York Times bestselling author of The Girl Who Came Home.



'A Class Apart' is available to purchase on Amazon, and also in Bookworm on Liberty Square and Eason’s in Thurles Shopping Centre.

'A Class Apart' is the first volume in Susie’s historical fiction series 'A Matter of Class'. There are five more books planned in the series, with the next instalment due for publication in 2019. For more details, visit www.susiemurphywrites.com.



'A Class Apart' is set in 1828, with Ireland in turmoil as Irish tenants protest against their upper-class English landlords.



Nineteen-year-old Bridget Muldowney is thrilled to return to the estate in Carlow she’ll inherit when she comes of age. But since she left for Dublin seven years earlier, the tomboy has become a refined young lady, engaged to be married to a dashing English gentleman.



Cormac McGovern, now a stable hand on the estate, has missed his childhood friend. He and Bridget had once been thick as thieves, running wild around the countryside together.



When Bridget and Cormac meet again their friendship begins to rekindle, but it’s different now that they are adults. Bridget’s overbearing mother, determined to enforce the employer-servant boundaries, conspires with Bridget’s fiancé to keep the pair apart.



With the odds stacked against them, can Bridget and Cormac’s childhood attachment blossom into something more?