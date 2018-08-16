Tipperary rescue: Killaloe Coast Guard takes four people from water in Lough Derg

Killaloe Coast Guard Unit Rescue rescued four people, including two children who were showing signs of hypothermia, from Lough Derg after their boar hit shallow rocks near Terryglass.

The unit was called into action at 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 15, when they were tasked by Valentia Coast Guard to a vessel with two adults and two children on board that had ran aground south of Terryglass Harbour.

A boat crew launched from Killaloe while a land crew travelled by road to Terryglass Harbour.

Once the boat crew arrived on scene all four occupants were transferred to the rescue boat, it was then the crew were made aware that all four occupants had been thrown from their vessel when they hit shallow water and they all entered the water.

The two children on board were showing signs of hypothermia and the decision was made to request the National Ambulance Service to attend and assess the four casualties. All four casualties were wrapped in blankets and their vessel was taken on tow back to Terryglass where the Coast Guard land crew were waiting to assist.

Once in Terryglass harbour a Coast Guard jeep was used to keep the casualties warm until the ambulance service arrived.

After an assessment, they were happy that all four casualties did not need hospital treatment.

The casualties were transported back to their accommodation by the Coast Guard land crew and all units were stood down.

A member of the unit said that all four were wearing their lifejackets and he advised anybody using the lake to wear lifejackets at all times.

He further said that people should never be afraid to ring the Coast Guard through 999 or 112.