Guided tour of Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh on August 23

Readers can join a guided tour of Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh in the company of John Flannery, of Nenagh Historic Society, and John Connorsof TiDR (Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution), on Thursday, August 23rd, at 7pm. All are welcome.

Meanwhile, here is a poem written by Borrisoleigh man Derry Bourke.

The Bell Ringers from London came to Glenkeen Borrisoleigh on the 27th of July 2018.

Bell ringers from London

Came to where traditions

do sleep

Old memories of yore

Keeps ringing each year

In a glass case so clear

In London’s museum

Saint Cuileain’s Bell

Keeps chiming each year

Bell ringers from London

Came to Glenkeen

The Bells they did ring

The Angels did sing

The Church in the square

in Borrisoleigh

Saint Cuileain’s replica

bell on the wall

Bells they did ring to

heaven’s high choir

Making history once more

In our ancient historic

town.