Guided tour of Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh on August 23

Readers can join a guided tour of Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh in the company of John Flannery, of Nenagh Historic Society, and John Connorsof TiDR (Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution), on Thursday, August 23rd, at 7pm. All are welcome.
Meanwhile, here is a poem written by Borrisoleigh man Derry Bourke.
The Bell Ringers from London came to Glenkeen Borrisoleigh on the 27th of July 2018.
Bell ringers from London
Came to where traditions
do sleep
Old memories of yore
Keeps ringing each year
In a glass case so clear
In London’s museum
Saint Cuileain’s Bell
Keeps chiming each year
Bell ringers from London
Came to Glenkeen
The Bells they did ring
The Angels did sing
The Church in the square
in Borrisoleigh
Saint Cuileain’s replica
bell on the wall
Bells they did ring to
heaven’s high choir
Making history once more
In our ancient historic
town.
