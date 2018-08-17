Tipperary farming: TB herds face a 'double whammy'

ICMSA has drawn attention to the acute challenges faced by the 1,644 herds that have been restricted since January 1 due to outbreaks of TB.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that many of the herds had been restricted since 2017 and had faced two fodder crises with excess stock.

“These farmers are particularly vulnerable and really need to be supported”, he said.

“They can’t sell anything out of the farm, while, at the same time, can’t afford to keep feeding their stock. They are suffering a classic double-whammy and we’d appeal to the Department to look at some way of giving these farms some kind of relief and practical help,” he said.

Mr McCormack said that the blunt fact was that the present levels of income support and hardship grants on offer were really only token gestures when set against levels of expenditure and fall in income these farmers are experiencing.

Mr McCormack said that, at the very least, the Hardship Grant should be extended to cover the summer months and not cease at the end of April as at present.