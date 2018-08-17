Tipperary arts: Cloughjordan amphitheatre gets €100,000 investment

Cloughjordan Arts group has announced a €100k investment to complete the town's community amphitheatre.

A canopy will be installed over the stage area, and audience facilities will be developed, along with extensive landscaping.

The amphitheatre, which was formally opened by President Higgins in April last year, has hosted a range of small-scale music and drama events over the last 18 months. This investment will bring the audience and production facilities up to a professional standard.

A total of €60k towards the installation of the canopy has been secured through North Tipperary Leader Partnership and a further €18k through Stream 3 of the Arts Capital Scheme to provide new audience facilities, including a refreshments kiosk. Clan Credo, the social investment fund, will provide bridging finance.

Michael Canney, chairperson of Cloughjordan Arts said: “This is really great news for the town and will be a major boost to the vibrant local arts scene.”