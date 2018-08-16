Tipperary water: campaigners against Lough Derg abstraction pipe to meet in Nenagh

Three groups opposed to Irish Water's plan to pump 330 million litres of water from Patreen Basin to Dublin have come together for an event in Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday, August 22.

The €1.2bn plan has met with local opposition.

The Nenagh event will feature a question and answer session with Emma Kennedy, who compiled the Kennedy Analysis on the proposed project, and William O'Connor. Also taking part will be the River Shannon protection Alliance and the Fight the Pipe campaign.

The meeting is designed to engage with individuals and organisations that have expressed an interest in opposing the proposal.

The support for the campaign received a huge boost recently with a group of academics from UCD and DCU coming out against it, according to River Shannon Protection Alliance chair Gerry Siney.

“We are encouraged by the number of people coming forward to offer support. The word is out that it is very questionable,” he said.