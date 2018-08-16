Cashel Community School, Co. Tipperary, celebrates Leaving Cert results

Wednesday 15th August was a very big day in the lives of Cashel Community School class of 2018.

As ever most students collected their results from the school even though they were available on line from midday.

It was marvellous to see the delight and sheer happiness of those young people as they opened the envelopes, scrutinised the results and calculated their points. This year’s students have maintained the school’s proud tradition of academic attainment.

An analysis of the results shows that 6%of our students attained in excess of 550 points, 10% attained 500 points or higher while 30% secured over 450 points.

The Principal Mr Gallagher said that “we in Cashel Community School believe that success comes in many forms and the student body agreed that the results were a fair reflection on their work over the past five to six years.

Whilst acknowledging the outstanding achievements of those pupils who scored very well in the Leaving Certificate, we also recognise and applaud the excellent achievements of the many students who fulfilled their potential”.

Our students are very confident of receiving their first choice when the CAO offers are published on Monday next.

Going forward he would advise students to consider all their options as they reflect on their Leaving Certificate results today. Most students are planning on accepting places for college places but others are considering paths into training or direct employment.

Congratulations to the Class of 2018 on an outstanding performance in this year’s Leaving Certificate exams. “Cashel Community School is very proud of the Class of 2018. It takes a huge amount of hard work and dedication on the part of students, staff and parents to achieve this level of performance. Many of the students exceeded their own expectations and it is wonderful to see their efforts recognised on a number of levels. We congratulate all of our students for realising their individual bests and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Congratulations & best wishes to the young people and a sincere thank you to all staff for their efforts.