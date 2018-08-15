Bishop Monahan joins Tipperary pilgrims on walk to papal gathering in Dublin

The Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, joined pilgrims from Tipperary this Wednesday morning as they they set off from Nenagh en route to Phoenix Park in Dublin for Mass to be celebrated by Pope Francis on August 25.

About 20 pilgrims left St Mary's of the Rosary Church following 11am Mass on the epic 220km walk being led by local man Donie Mackey.

The first day of the 11 day walk brought them along the old Birr road to Sopwell.

On Thursday morning the walkers will hike along the O’Sullivan Beara Ormond way to Lorrha, where James Heenan will give the pilgrims a guided tour of Lorrha's monastic sites.

On Friday morning, Fr Pat Mulcahy makes a welcome return to say Mass in St Ruadhan’s parish Church, Lorrha, following which there will be refreshments in the community cafe and shop.

The Pilgrims will then begin their trek to Portumna and on to Meelick church, Ireland's oldest Catholic church with continuous use since 1414AD.

On Saturday, they leave for Shannon Harbour to join the Grand Canal toe path for the trek to Inchicore, Dublin.

Sunday is a day of rest to watch the All-Ireland hurling final.

On Monday, the walkers leave Shannon Harbour for Rahan and next morning on another 25km to Daingean.

On Wednesday, they reach Roberstown and next day its onto Hazel Hatch.

Friday, August 24, sees the group hike on to Inchicore and next morning the they leave walk to Phoenix Park for Mass with Pope Francis.