Tipperary has gained 2,527 jobs due to reduced VAT in hospitality sector

A report published by the Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) has revealed that 2,527 new jobs in the accommodation and food services sector have been created in County Tipperary since the introduction of the reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent in July 2011.

The report identifies the direct and indirect employment associated with the introduction of the reduced VAT rate.

Between Q2 2011 and Q1 2018, the number of people working in the accommodation and food services sector nationally increased by 54,400, taking total employment from 117,300 to 171,700 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The sector also accounted for 7.7 per cent of total employment in the economy in the first quarter of 2018.

At a national level, the increase in indirect employment as a result of the job creation in the sector is estimated at 25,024. The increase in direct and indirect employment is estimated at 79,424.

In Q1 2018, it is estimated that 5,790 workers were employed directly in the sector in County Tipperary.

The total gross annual wage paid to those workers was €134.2m.

The total net annual wage paid to those workers was €119m.

The payroll taxes accruing to the Exchequer from this employment was €29.6m.

Indirect employment as a result of direct employment in the sector is estimated at 2,663.

Total employment in the sector in County Tipperary increased by 1,731 between Q2 2011 and Q1 2018.

The total gross annual wage paid to those extra workers is €40.1m. The total net annual wage paid to those extra workers is €35.6m.

The payroll taxes accruing to the Exchequer from this extra employment is €8.8m.

Indirect employment as a result of the change in direct employment in the sector is estimated at 796.

The Restaurant Association has launched a pre-Budget campaign for the 9 per cent VAT rate to be maintained.