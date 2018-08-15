Excitement builds for Bansha Agricultural and Industrial Show in Co. Tipperary on August 22

Bansha Agricultural and Industrial Show is having its 62nd Annual Show on Wednesday 22nd August 2018 by kind permission of the Hogan and the White family.

Organisers would like to welcome everyone to our upcoming show for a fun packed day, with a wide variety of activities to keep you entertained. We have something to suit all ages, from home crafts to baking, children's section, showing of ponies and horses, cattle and sheep and much more. The Bansha Show includes:

-music and entertainment

-selection of food stalls, craft and gift stalls and Agricultural stalls

- Pet dog show

- Show Jumping

Follows us on Facebook at Bansha Agricultural and Industrial Show