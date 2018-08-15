Borrisoleigh hosts talk on Tipperary's barn owls

There will be a talk on barn owls, in association with Rathmoy Residents Association, in the Borrisoleigh Community Centre this Thursday, August 16, at 8pm.

Aine Lynch and Tom Gallagher will give the talk on Barn Owls of Tipperary.

Tom is a retired school teacher with extensive knowledge of barn owls in the Premier County.

He first started a nest box scheme for barn owls in the 1980s and has been working on their behalf ever since.

Aine is the wildlife ranger for Mid-Tipperary for the last 10 years.

She has been assisting John Lusby of Birdwatch Ireland on and off over the last 10 years on various aspects of his barn owl work.

The Barn Owl (Tyto alba) is a characteristic farmland bird which has undergone a documented decline in its geographical range in recent times.

They are a Red-listed Bird of Conservation Concern In Ireland due to a decline of over 50 per cent in their population during the past 25 years. They are also listed as a Species of European Conservation Concern (SPEC3) having an unfavourable conservation status in Europe.

The reasons for the barn owl's decline are not fully understood, but can most likely be attributed to the loss of suitable habitat due to various aspects of agricultural intensification and the increased use of harmful second generation anti-coagulant rodenticides.

Other factors that have been implicated in their decline are the loss of suitable nest sites, an expansion of major road networks and the increased severity of winters.