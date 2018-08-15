Top Leaving Cert results for ‘Young Scientist’ John Ryan of St. Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh

Today is a red-letter day for Leaving Cert students across the country, but special congratulations go out this morning to one Co. Tipperary student at St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh, who achieved 7 H1s, and 625 points in the Leaving Cert - the maximum number of points possible.

Gifted student John Ryan, who has excelled in the ‘Young Scientist’ awards and computer science, is contemplating studying at one of Oxford’s prestigious Universities this morning, after receiving his Leaving Cert results.

Under the new grading system, a H1 is equivalent to an A1. John’s results put him in the top 1% of students nationwide. “The world is his oyster,” said St. Joseph’s Principal Kevin McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy told the Tipperary Star that the school is “thrilled” for John, and the school’s 35 students who sat the Leaving Cert, out of a total school population of 260 pupils overall. “They’re all happy with what they got,” said Mr McCarthy.

Some 20% of the Leaving Cert students in St. Joseph's College got over 500 points.