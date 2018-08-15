Rally to save Tipperary Post Offices in Littleton's Muintir na Tire Hall

Over 200 concerned citizens, many of them older people from Littleton, Gortnahoe, and Templetuohy, filled Littleton's Muintir na Tíre Hall on Monday night to save three local Post Offices earmarked for closure.

Cllr Sean Ryan chaired the rally, which heard of concerns for the future of pensioners forced to travel to Thurles or Urlingford to collect their pensions, and anxious local business people worried that the closures will spell the death knell for small businesses in rural north Tipperary.

A 'Save Our Post Office' march on the Dáil is planned for September 18th at 2pm. Attendants were given a copy of a Dáil motion, passed unanimously by 158 TDs across all parties in 2016, calling for the rejuvenation of post office services. Littleton has already suffered a major blow with the closure of the briquette factory, said Cllr Ryan, and the closure of the Post Office would be the final nail in the coffin.

Gerry Duddy, Secretary of the Public Banking Forum of Ireland, said the post office network could survive if it adopted business models already in use in New Zealand or Germany.

Deputy Mattie McGrath, who was in part responsible for putting forward the Dáil motion in 2016, said it’s time for the people of Tipperary to stand up and fight for the post offices.

Deputy Jackie Cahill said the Post Offices form part of the whole viability of the village, and in his native Bansha, where the post office closed, the local butcher subsequently saw a 25% drop in income in 12 months. It’s time for An Post to enact the will of the Oireachtas, he said.

Deputy Seamus Healy said the continued attacks on rural Ireland had started “years ago, but we are at a crossroads now”. About 161 post offices, or less than half of the country’s total number, are at risk, but the other 390 offices will be at risk “very, very shortly down the road.” The Post Office is the “heart and soul of every village”.

Deputy Michael Lowry, a member of a Strategic Communications panel, said the reality is that the economic model on which Post Offices are based is “outmoded” and they cannot make enough income from transactions. “The outlook is bleak, with rationalisation and centralisation of services.”

Ciara McCormack of Sinn Féin said An Post did make a profit of €60m last year, and said the Postmasters were being “unfairly forced out.”

Garret Ahearn of Fine Gael said the closure of the Post Office in his native Grange, south Tipperary, had “taken the whole life-blood of the village away.”

Cllr Fiona Bonfield, representing Deputy Alan Kelly, said this, along with the National Planning Framework, would really hit rural Ireland. Local people from Templetuohy, Littleton, and Gortnahoe, contributed to a lively debate, and volunteered to set up a committee to save Littleton Post Office, earmarked for closure some time in the next six months.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star, page 2