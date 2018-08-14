Free events at the Swiss Cottage in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, for Heritage Week

The Swiss Cottage in Cahir has a number of events lined up for Heritage Week.

On Saturday August 25th, Moloney's Mobile Farm (2pm - 5pm), is an interactive farm experience. Children can pet & feed the animals in a safe environment.

The Swiss Cottage is inspired by Queen Marie-Antoinette's cottage orné at Versailles, where she kept a variety of farmyard animals & birds at her specially designed "ferme orné", or ornamental farm. 200 years on, enjoy the "ferme orné" experience at Swiss Cottage with Moloney's Mobile Farm. Free admission to this event.

On Sunday, August 26th, there is free admission to the Swiss Cottage from 10am – 5.15pm.

Swiss Cottage is one of the finest surviving examples of a "Cottage Orné" in Europe, and is steadily gaining popularity as one of Ireland's finest architectural gems. Influenced by its idyllic natural setting, the cottage was designed to blend with its rustic surroundings. Come and hear the story of the origins of this unique style of architecture & the fashionable young aristocratic couple who built it on their estate over 200 years ago. Free guided tours are offered throughout the day on a first come first served basis.