Séan Keane to play live in concert in Brú Ború, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Seán Keane will bring his very popular concert to Brú Ború theatre on Friday 28th September for one night only. Seán will be joined by Pat Coyne and Fergus Feely.

Seán Keane from County Galway is decribed as the “Greatest musical find of the 90's” – The London Independent.

Traditional Irish, folk and even country and blues songs all lend themselves to his unique style and unforgettable voice. Growing up in a family of singers and musicians, Seán learned the Sean-Nós style of singing from his mother and his aunts.

Singing was his life, even in early childhood; by the time Seán reached his teens, he had collected thirteen All-Ireland medals in Fleadh Ceoil competitions.

He was by then an accomplished whistle and flute player as well and had taken up the Uilleann Pipes and Bodhraun.

When he joined his first group, Shegui, he had already served a long apprenticeship; after travelling throughout Europe with the band, he left to join Reel Union, a group which also featured sister Dolores and accordion player Máirtín OConnor.

Later, he was part of Arcady, with such well known names as JohnnyRingo` McDonagh, Sharon Shannon and Frances Black.

After a short flirtation with the theatre when he played in the Druid production of the Midnight Court and the Abbey Theatres Sheeps Milk on the Boil, Seán embarked on his solo career in 1993. All Heart, No Roses received rave reviews and was chosen as Debut Folk Album of the Year by Q Magazine.

In the years following, success continued with Meteor Award nominations, Best Male Folk Performer from Irish Music Magazine (three times), a similar award from the London Irish World, as well as numerous Irish accolades. A Portrait, a collection of Seán`s songs, is a multi-platinum Irish seller.

All of his solo albums are platinum sellers and remain in constant demand. Six solo albums later, Seán Keane continues to delight audiences all over the world with his live performances and recorded work.

He tours regularly with his band in Ireland, Austria, Germany, the US and Canada as well as appearing at major festivals world-wide.

Sean’s 10th solo album ‘New Day Dawning’ is proving very popular with his fans, Sean continues to get much radio play with songs like ‘Isle of Hope Isle of Tears’, ‘Galway to Graceland’ ‘Home’ ‘Home away from home’ still proving very popular with his listeners.

New material like ‘Paint me a picture of Ireland’ ‘Natures Little Symphony’, ‘Don’t teach me how to cry’ and ‘One More Hour’ are now becoming standards in his show. You can follow Seán on Facebook and his web page www.seankeane.com Adult: €25. Friday, 28th September at 8pm. Call +353 62 61122 email ei.uroburb@saloe