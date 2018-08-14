Tipperary hospital staff prepare to run for charity

STAFF at University Hospital Limerick and across UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, are gearing up for their annual charity 5k run /walk to take place on Friday, August 24, at 6.30pm.

The event will see staff of all abilities taking part in a 5k run/walk around the Dooradoyle / Raheen area in the annual event.

Nenagh Hospital also holds its own annual 5k run as part of the wider effort to promote Healthy Ireland in the region.

This year, the event is in aid of Learning for Lives, Ghana and Pieta House, UL Hospitals Group current charity partner.

Learning Lives of Ghana was formed in 2016 by UL Hospitals Group and its academic partner the University of Limerick to deliver medical training programmes in the remote Upper West Region of Ghana.

Promoting exercise in the workplace is part of UL Hospital Group’s commitment to health and wellbeing, a commitment formalised in the publication of the Group’s Healthy Ireland Implementation Plan 2016-2019.

Healthy Ireland is at the centre of government health policy, promoting physical and mental health and wellbeing with a view to reducing the burden of chronic disease in the decades to come.

Hospital groups, including UL Hospitals Group, have adopted plans in line with the national strategy to promote health and wellbeing. The UL Hospitals Healthy Ireland Implementation Plan 2016-2019 identifies 60 priority actions to do just that for the c 473,000 people it serves and the some 4,000 staff it employs in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Laura Tobin, project lead for Healthy Ireland at UL Hospitals Group, commented: "We have been holding Meet & Train evenings every Monday for the past number of weeks and are looking forward to the event. The main objective is to get runners and walkers of all abilities involved. Last year we had almost 200 participants including our own staff, retired members of staff and some members of the public as well from the area, we are hoping for a great turnout again this year.”

Members of the public are welcome to join the run on August 24, and can register on the evening at main reception, UHL from 5pm to 6pm. The eventstarts at 6.30pm.

The run / walk will be chipped and timed, with each participant receiving a specially designed t-shirt and, on completion, a medal. Trophies will be awarded to the first three men and women home.

Registration costs €10, including the race t-shirt and number with official chip times, all proceeds to Pieta House and Learning for Lives, Ghana.