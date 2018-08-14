Tipperary County Council fails to make it on to Chambers Ireland's national awards list

Tipperary County Council has failed to make it on to this year's Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards list.

This year marks the 15th edition of the awards, which features a total of 21 local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories, ranging from Supporting Tourism to Best Practice in Citizen Engagement.

The awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

"The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards, which my Department is very proud to support, gives local authorities the opportunity to showcase the invaluable, impactful and often very innovative work they do in making our communities better places in which to live, work and play. I would like to congratulate Chambers Ireland for their important work in managing these awards every year," said Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland said the extraordinary range and ambition of the projects which had been put forward this year exemplified the vital work carried out by local authorities all over the country.

"We are always encouraged to see that local authorities, regardless of their size, consistently work hard to deliver quality services while striving to innovate. We are therefore very pleased to have the opportunity each year to showcase this work though our Excellence in Local Government Awards.

!This year we have introduced the new category, Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts, which recognises the contributions municipal districts make to local authorities across the country," he said.

The categories are: Outstanding initiative through the Municipal Districts, Supporting Active Communities, Best Practice in Citizen Engagement, Health & Wellbeing, Supporting Tourism, Promoting Economic Development, Local Authority Innovation, Sustainable Environment, Disability Services Provision, Best Library Service, Sustaining the Arts, Joint Local Authority Initiative, Festival of the Year, Commemorations and Centenaries, Heritage and Built Environment, Enhancing the Urban Environment.

The winners will be announced on November 22.