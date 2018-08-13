Tipperary Leaving Cert students advised that helpline will open for results

Tipperary students awaiting their Leaving Cert results this Wednesday, August 15, are being advised that the National Parents Council post-primary Leaving Cert helpline, 1800-265165 will operate from Wednesday to August 22.

This period covers the release of the results through to the first round of offers from the Central Applications Office.

This year, approximately 57,000 students sat the Leaving Certificate.

The Helpline supports students and parents by reducing stress through providing accurate information and counselling during this time.

The phones will be staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, who will assist callers with up-to-date information on all the issues that arise at this time. These will range from, appeal procedures, points, CAO applications and non-CAO options.

SUSI, the Student Universal Support Ireland, will also have a representative on hand to advise on any grant related queries.

The helpline is sponsored by the Irish Independent and the Department of Education and Skills. This year the event is hosted in the Croke Park Media Centre courtesy of the GAA Community Programme.

In 2017, the helpline had over 4,300 queries that were answered over the six days. It saw an increase of over 40 per cent on the previous year.

Geoffrey Browne, president NPCpp said: "For many this period is a key decision time and a gateway to third level. However, learning is lifelong and with motivation and self belief there are many roads open to progress in a chosen career."

Aoife Greene, communications and information services manager at SUSI said: "SUSI is delighted to continue to support the exam helpline, which offers an invaluable service to students and their families."