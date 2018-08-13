Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says Minister must open his wallet to help farmers

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Food and Agriculture, Jackie Cahill has said that while some of Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed’s fodder crisis mitigation plans are welcome, he is ignoring and failing to commit to the three most important activities that are crucial to alleviating the pending animal welfare crisis.

“Of course the announcement of an extension to the slurry and fertiliser deadlines is very welcome. However, this costs the State nothing and doesn’t deal with the major challenges that are without question coming down the road,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the Government must immediately open the €25m low cost Brexit loan scheme for farmers and fishermen as announced in October 2017.

Farmers’ cash flow was already under severe pressure and low-cost credit was critical to helping them survive, he said.

Additional funds for this scheme must also be announced in the Budget 2019 statement in October, he said.

“The Minister must direct Bord Bia to redouble its efforts to open new markets for dairy cross stock. Staff must be allocated to ensure that this happens as quickly as possible. This needs to be a top priority for Bord Bia. I believe that at least 250,000 of these animals must be exported to reduce fodder demand this winter,” said the Thurles-based TD.

Deputy Cahill said that the Department must start identifying, importing and storing fodder from overseas to prepare for winter and spring, while the Fodder Import Scheme must be reopened.

Waiting until animals were starving was “neither fair nor smart. The Minister must deal with the crises affecting Irish farmers now and not when it’s an emergency,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that farmers were “at the end of their tether”, and had no idea how they will feed their animals later this year.

“It is causing many a sleepless night and severe mental health issues,” he warned.

“The Minister did listen to and implement some of Fianna Fáil’s 12-Point Plan but he avoided the ones that required him to spend any more. He must understand that dealing with the Fodder Crisis cannot be done without spending money,” said Deputy Cahill.