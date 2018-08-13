Bord Bia to host Farmers’ Market Workshop in Tipperary

Aspiring food market entrepreneurs can learn vital skills for selling at farmers’ markets with Bord Bia this September in Tipperary. Open to Irish food, drink, seafood and horticulture producers, ‘Skills Training for Selling at Farmers’ Markets’ is a practical and interactive workshop specially developed by Bord Bia and is suitable for both existing stall holders and first-time producers.

Taking place at Coolbawn Quay, Lough Derg on Tuesday 25th September from 9am to 2pm, the workshop will be delivered by experienced stall holder and farmer Margaret Hoctor of Kilmullen Farm in County Wicklow. The workshop will cover the wide variety of knowledge and skills required to sell at farmers’ markets including sales and marketing skills, budgeting, stall management and customer service. The Tipperary workshop is one of four half-day workshops taking place around Ireland to meet the needs of local producers.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture Mr. Andrew Doyle TD said: “Farmers’ markets are an important feature of the Irish food industry, benefiting both consumers, producers and the local community. Now into its third year, these Bord Bia workshops have assisted the development of many local food businesses and the thriving farmers’ market channel and are also responding to consumer demands for sourcing and buying locally produced food.”



Farmers’ markets are becoming increasingly popular with consumers with Bord Bia identifying over 150 food markets in Ireland in 2014, including community markets, farmers markets, lunch-time markets, weekend city markets, co-operatives and country markets.



Maria Stokes, Trade Marketing Specialist in Retail at Bord Bia commented: “Bord Bia is delighted to provide these workshops to support Irish food, drink and horticulture producers to grow their business at farmers’ markets. The workshops offer an invaluable opportunity for producers to share their knowledge and expertise, network with fellow producers and become market-ready.”



Numbers are limited, so interested parties are encouraged to register now to avoid disappointment. A €20 charge per person applies and you must register at least three days in advance of the workshop date. For registration and further information see www.bordbia.ie/ FarmersMarketsTraining or email maria.stokes@bordbia.ie