Tipperary Excel Heritage Festival, August 23 -25th

Tipperary Excel Heritage centre are hosting a Heritage Weekend from Thursday August 23rd –August 25th and will include lectures/exhibition and guided walk.

1918-2018 a Time of Change will look specifically at the year in the context of Tipperary Town and district and what was happening in this momentous year. The end of the War/conscription/ Spanish flu and the all important election of that year will be explored by Dr. Des Marnane in his lecture on Thursday August 23rd at 7.30 at the Excel Centre, which promises to be most welcome

Dr. Martin Mansergh will address the topic of women with his lecture entitled - a Pivotal Year in Irish history, world history and for women. An exhibition (courtesy of the National Library of Ireland- entitled WWI exploring the Irish experience A walk and talk at the site of the old military barracks will take place at 3p.m on Saturday 25th leaving the Excel at 3pm sharp. Please contact Tipperary Excel for further information. This festival is supported by Tipperary County council for which we are most grateful.