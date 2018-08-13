Gardai investigate armed robbery on service station in Tipperary

Gardai in Tipperary are investigating an armed robbery on a service station in Cahir in which a man entered a premises with a weapon before demanding money from a safe.

The incident occurred at a service station on the Cashel Rd, Cahir at around 10pm on Saturday night, August 11.

A lone male raider entered the premises armed with was is described as a firearm. He brought a male employee to a back office and demanded cash from the safe. The raider took an undisclosed amount of cash from the premises and left the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 74456.