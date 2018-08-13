Tipperary producers listed in Aldi stores nationwide as part of the Grow with Aldi supplier programme

Aldi has announced that four of Tipperary’s most innovative food and drinks suppliers will be listed in its 132 stores nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys Irish Food promotion kicking off on Thursday, 23rd August.

Tipperary Sauces, Tipperary Boutique Distillery, Derg Farmhouse Cheese and Lisduff Fine Foods all successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. Tipperary Sauces’ Sticky Onion Jam and Cucumber Relish with Gin; Tipperary Boutique Distillery’s Watershed Single Malt Irish Whiskey; Derg Farmhouse Cheese’s Derg Cheddar; and Lisduff Fine Foods’s Garden Herb Marinated with Bacon Joint will all be available on Aldi’s shelves.

Founder of Tipperary Sauces and The Scullery, Florrie Purcell, began her culinary career by helping her mum in her kitchen as a child. Many of the recipes she uses today are the same ones developed and perfected by four generations of her family and contain only the very finest of ingredients. Tipperary Boutique Distillery was founded in March 2016 by the Ahearn family with the goal of producing great whiskey from their own barley, grown on Ballindoney farm. Owned by Paddy and Kay Cooney, Derg Farmhouse Cheese is located in the townland of Garranmore - just a few miles outside Nenagh. The Cooney family have been farming in the area for generations, and now make raw milk cheddar cheese from their own herd of Friesian and Jersey cows. Lisduff Fine Foods is the legacy of four generations of expert butchery, led by Robert Tormey who began learning his trade as a butcher’s apprentice at age 12. Now with over 40 years of experience and his family behind him, Robert is proud to present his own range of premium hand-crafted bacon.

Welcoming the Aldi listing, Florrie Purcell, founder of Tipperary Sauces based in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary said, “The support and mentoring offered by Grow with Aldi has already benefitted our business immensely, and we are excited to see our products made available to Aldi shoppers across the country. We believe we offer something truly unique and are thankful to Aldi for giving us the opportunity to share it.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer. Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme this year. A total of 71 new Irish products, produced by 38 Irish suppliers from across the country have been selected by Aldi. Five of the successful products will now be given the opportunity to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round.

Grow with Aldi is a major development in Aldi’s ongoing commitment to sourcing as much Irish produce as possible. Aldi currently works with 175 Irish suppliers and last year spent over €700m with Irish businesses. A total of 230 suppliers applied to take part in the programme, entering over 600 products. Applicants were invited to attend a special Aldi Immersion Day with Bord Bia to pitch their products and meet existing Aldi suppliers. Extensive product sampling followed, with judges selecting the 38 suppliers to take part in the Specialbuys Irish Food promotion.

Commenting on the supplier programme, Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi UK and Ireland said: “We experienced a fantastic response to the programme, receiving hundreds of entries from small and medium sized producers across the country. As we expected, the standard of entry was exceptionally high, and our judging team of expert buyers had an extremely difficult job witling down the entries. 71 exceptional products have made it through to the final selection to take part in our Specialbuys Irish Food promotion. The selected products represent the very best that Ireland’s vibrant food industry has to offer. Grow with Aldi represents the next step in our continuing commitment to buying Irish. We know that for a lot of food and drinks businesses, securing a listing with a major retailer can be the source of a lot of pressure for their teams. This development programme makes it easier for companies to get their products on our shelves, and to give our customers access to the most exciting and highest quality new products from across Ireland. Aldi has already developed long-term partnerships with over 175 Irish suppliers throughout the country. Last year, we increased our support for small Irish suppliers by significantly reducing their payment terms."