Cashel Hospital 'a monument to failure', says Wood

Cashel Councillor, Tom Wood, has again called on Health Minister, Simon Harris, to get to grips with the situation and utilise Our Lady’s Hospital to its maximum potential.

In corresponding with Minister Harris last week Cllr Wood wrote, “with thousands of people, young and old, on waiting lists for all kinds of treatments

“I cannot understand, why, after its €13 million renovation, this state of the art facility cannot be utilised to relieve the pressure.

It could facilitate thousands of people from Tipperary and surrounding counties awaiting appointments and treatments, with an overnight stay if deemed necessary.

“I believe that HSE personnel are really fooling you about Our Lady's. This Hospital, with no beds, should be titled a Monument to Failure, so its now high time to get to grips with the situation and remedy this fiasco.”

Councillor Wood says there are no words to describe seeing the Hospital, only open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, silent and in total darkness while the health services are in crisis.

In the past few years he has called on the Minister and the Health Service Executive to relieve the trolley pressure on South Tipperary General Hospital by providing step-down beds in the Cashel centre but to no avail.