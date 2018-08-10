Tipperary's Lotto luck strikes again as €200,000 won on scratchcard in Nenagh

Tipperary's Lotto luck has struck again this week with one lucky punter winning €200,000 on a scratchcard.

The winning card was bought in Clearys Daybreak garage on Limerick Road in Nenagh last weekend.

The winner has so far remained anonymous but local rumours are putting their money on a woman from the Silvermines / Shalllee area outside Nenagh.

The shop facebooked the win, wishing the winner all the best.