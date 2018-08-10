Victim support group expanding its south east services

Victim Support at Court (V-SAC) provides court accompaniment services to victims of crime, their families and prosecution witnesses in the criminal justice system.

The organisation is expanding its service into the Eastern and South-Eastern Circuit Court Districts.

Regional Coordinator Niamh Lambert said: “V-SAC is the only charity in Ireland dedicated to supporting victims of crime at possibly the most difficult and traumatic time – when they have to go to court and face the person accused of doing harm to them or their loved one.

“Most people are unaware that they are entitled to free support while they are attending court. We want to let people know that they are not alone and V-SAC is here to support them during their trial.

“Our service is committed to making the court process less intimidating for victims and witnesses, giving them a safe space where they can be apart from the general public and a listening ear if they need it.

“During 2017, V-SAC provided court accompaniment to over 1,200 individuals. This included homicide, rape and sexual assault cases, assaults, domestic violence and human trafficking. The cases were heard in the Central Criminal Court and in Circuit and District Courts. Demand for the service has grown year on year and that is why we are driving forward this expansion throughout Ireland,” she concluded.

The organisation also supports victims in pre-trial visits, sentencing hearings, retrials and appeals.

V-SAC volunteers provide support in all criminal cases where a victim involved and are at the forefront of delivering a high quality court accompaniment service within the Irish judicial system. The organisation’s services are free and available to anyone who has been a victim of crime and are due to attend court.

V-SAC has a permanent presence in the Criminal Court of Justice in Dublin and in Tallaght District Court.

If you would like support while you are attending court check out their website www.vsac.ie or contact them on info@vasc.ie or 085-860-7739.