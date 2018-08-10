Preparations for Pope Francis' visit well underway in Cashel and Emly

A group of 60 singers from throughout the diocese of Cashel & Emly will be part of the Papal Mass choir in Phoenix Park on Sunday, 26th August with a group of 25 singing with the Munster choirs at the Pastoral Congress Mass in the RDS on Friday, August 24th.

Recently John O’Keefe (Conductor of the Core Choir and Orchestra) conducted a two hour rehearsal with a full choir of 2,000 other singers from dioceses around Ireland.

In spite of difficulties with weather etc everyone left feeling part of the whole WMOF celebration.

The Opening Liturgy – to be celebrated in each Cathedral in Ireland - for the World Meeting of Families for Cashel & Emly will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday, 21st Aug @ 7.30pm and will involve 80 members of the Diocesan Choir, many of whom will be singing for the WMOF events in Dublin.

So, there will be a busy month ahead for singers between rehearsals and events!