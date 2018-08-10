Tipperary County Council publish Draft Litter Management Plan - Refresh Thurles

Time for some Summer reading? Tipperary County Council have published two major documents around litter and waste management. Namely a Draft Litter Management Plan for the county and a draft set of byelaws in the Waste management area.

These byelaws relate to household/commercial waste and essentially the byelaws will set the framework for bins and waste disposal. The Council will take submissions on both documents until August 27th 2018.

The ‘Draft Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018’ and the “Draft Litter Management plan” will be available for public inspection during normal office hours (daily from 9.30am until 4.30pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) until Friday 17th August 2018, at the Council offices across the county.

A copy of the Draft Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018 will be given to any person requesting same or downloaded from the links on www.tipperarycoco.ie

There are only 13 bye laws in the draft and the document runs to 6 pages – issues covered are the customary definitions, an obligation to participate in a waste collection service (receipts may be requested as evidence), details about containers, waste types, segregation, provisions for those not availing of a kerbside collection service, provisions for landlords and property management companies and enforcement/penalties applicable.

Please take the time to review the draft bye laws and send a submission or contact your local councillor for further details. We see lots of household waste being deposited in our street bins – should this be an offence?

The Draft Litter Management Plan is a summary of current situation and initiatives and sets out objectives and the issues relating to enforcement and challenges via anti-social behaviour.

Perhaps issues such as funding for festivals/licences to hold events should be linked to providing a waste management plan for the event. Who funds the clean up after events? Is there any transparency in this matter? Ennis ran a “green fleadh” for two years - can all Tipperary events be operated in a similar manner? Match day in Thurles – should enough extra bins be used/segregated waste and some staff for duration of event? Who is responsible for the litter created? Litter Warden Services is itemised as costing €534,012 in 2017 in Tipperary – how many staff does this provide? If you wish to log a litter complaint, please call the general council number 076 106 5000.

Should there be more than 5 civic amenity facilities to allow the public to dispose of waste items? Overall the document indicates that the Council spends €3,543, 246 as follows - Street/Road cleaning (€1,725,699), Litter warden Services (€534,012) and Litter Management Services (€1,283,535). Overall the Litter Plan is only 12 pages plus appendix.

The final paragraph: “Litter management is everyone’s responsibility and by working together and combining resources, the people of Tipperary will achieve a cleaner, greener and healthier county in which to live.” So say all of us.

Written submissions should be made to the Environment Section, Civic Offices, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, not later than 4.30 p.m. on Monday 27th August, 2018 or via a link on www.tipperarycoco.ie. (please find the topics on the news section – displayed as two separate items)

