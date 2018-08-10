Holycross' Mary-Elizabeth O'Donoghue appointed to top job in Central Bank of Ireland

Holycross Ballycahill lady Mary Elizabeth O'Donoghue has been appointed to one of the top jobs in the Central Bank and will be responsible for supervision of banks and Credit Unions going forward.

Mother of two, Mary Elizabeth (McMunn) is daughter of well known and very popular Tom and Mary O'Donoghue, Ardkill, Holycross and is herself very well known in the locality where she grew up and attended the local National School, St Michael's N.S.

She later attended the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles before going on to third level including UCD and DCU, and then working in the financial services sector upon graduation.

Mary Elizabeth is a regular visitor to Holycross and retains many of her schoolpals from her days in St Michael's and the Ursuline Secondary School where she participated in many extra curricular activities as well as being a very dilligent student.

Her father Tom is a former Detective in An Garda Siochana and both he and his wife Mary have been very active in the local community where they have lived for many years.

Tom was a founding member of the Holycross Horse Show and in recent years has been very involved in Holycross FC.

Mary Elizabeth has been appointed director of Credit Institutions Supervision and will be a member of the senior leadership team of 150 with responsibility for supervision of all banks and Credit Unions in the country.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Ed Sibley said at the announcement of the appointment: “I am delighted to announce Mary-Elizabeth as the Central Bank's new Director of Credit Institutions Supervision. Her Leadership, technical knowledge and commitment to public service make her an ideal choice as Director. I look forward to working with Mary-Elizabeth in this leadership position,” he said.

Mary-Elizabeth is currently Head of Supervisory Risk in the Central Bank. She holds an M.Sc in Investment & Treasury from Dublin City University and a B.A. in Economics from University College Dublin.

While her appointment has been broadly welcomed nationally in financial services circles, news of her appointment was greeted with great excitement and pride in and around her local community in Holycross.