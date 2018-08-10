European Rural Charter delegates needed in Cashel, Co. Tipperary

A meeting was held in Foleys of Friar Street last night (Thursday 9th of August at 7pm) to find the next delegates for the European Rural Charter. Places are available for meetings, firstly for Adults in the Czech Republic from 13-16 September and a youth delegation (18-27 year olds) to Tisno Croatia from 27-30 September.

The meeting also discussed the feedback from the team that recently attended the Annual Meeting in Nadur Malta. Readers wishing to make a proposal can get more details by calling Sean Laffey Cashel's European Rural Charter Communications Officer on 06262685.