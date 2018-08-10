Tipperary deaths: Monard mourns tragic death of Tina Greensmyth

The village of Monard was in mourning this Friday following the death of local woman Tina Greensmyth.

Ms Greensmyth, Russelstown, andBrothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick, died tragically following an accident earlier this week.

She was predeceased by her father Billy; mother Lena; sister Cecelia and brother Martin.

Ms Greensmyth's death is deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Maureen, Frances, Margaret and Eileen; brothers Liam, Pat and Michael; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and the management and caring staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

Funeral arrangements later.