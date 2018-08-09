Dualla author Will Fahey publishes 'A Hippie's Child'

A Dualla author has self-published a work of fiction, which is now available in local bookshops.

‘A Hippie’s Child’ is written by Will Fahey, of Fussough, Dualla, Cashel, and recounts the story of Billy, who discovers the truth about his friend’s death and simultaneously that of his father’s 20 years previously.

At eight years of age, following his father’s tragic death, Billy is sent to live with Dee Hamilton, a woman scorned by most of the community. Lack of parental guidance results in brushes with the law.

However, his success in life depends on influential adults and in particular Brother James recognising his many attributes. Three girls influence his life in his formative years and beyond but which one is right for a romantically naive young man? He must deal with painful truths about his English ancestry and bring a fiend to justice before he can set his life on course for the future.

‘A Hippie’s Child’ is in Eason’s in Clonmel, soon coming to the Bookworm in Thurles, and retails at €11.99.