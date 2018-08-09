Breaking: Tipperary woman believed to have died following Limerick road crash

A Tipperary woman is believed to have died following a road traffic accident in Limerick earlier this week.

The woman, who was in her 60s, has not been named but is thought to have been from the Monard area.

The accident on the Kilmallock road on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday evening is being investigated by the Gardai.

The woman was one of three people who were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment following the collision.

It’s understood the woman, who was a resident at the Brothers of Charity Centre at Bawnmore, was a passenger in one of two cars involved in the collision at around 4.45pm.

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service attended the scene along with Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed a post-mortem is to be carried out on the woman’s body at UHL and that the results will determine the nature of the investigation.